2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera with pool - € 89,000

Apartment Vera, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 89,000

SUPER, VERY WELL PRICED CONTEMPORARY 2 BED APARTMENT ON THE BEAUTIFUL TORRELAGUNA COMPLEX JUST 250 MTRS FROM THE GLORIOUS VERA BEACH. This bright ground floor apartment consists of a living room with a door leading to a east facing terrace (morning sun). There is an open American style kitchen (completely reformed) , two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a modern bathroom with walk in shower. The property is sold fully furnished, ready to enjoy your first holiday! The Torrelaguna development is a fully gated complex with security service throughout the year .The complex has a supermarket and… See full property details