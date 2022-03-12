Apartment

Vera, Almería

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 89,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera with pool - € 89,000

SUPER, VERY WELL PRICED CONTEMPORARY 2 BED APARTMENT ON THE BEAUTIFUL TORRELAGUNA COMPLEX JUST 250 MTRS FROM THE GLORIOUS VERA BEACH. This bright ground floor apartment consists of a living room with a door leading to a east facing terrace (morning sun). There is an open American style kitchen (completely reformed) , two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a modern bathroom with walk in shower. The property is sold fully furnished, ready to enjoy your first holiday! The Torrelaguna development is a fully gated complex with security service throughout the year .The complex has a supermarket and… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.