DRONES armed with cameras, spotlights and loudspeakers will soon be patrolling the skies over Orihuela and Orihuela Costa – areas popular with British expats.

Orihuela Costa has in its boundary the popular expat areas of La Zenia, Villamartin and Cabo Roig.

The pair of airborne surveillance units were unveiled this week by the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and other dignitaries.

BIG LAUNCH: Orihuela’s mayor and others with the new drones

The Councillor for Security Citizen, Antonio Sánchez, presented this morning the Drones Unit of the Orihuela Local Police.

Chief of the Local Police, José María Pomares, explained the specification of the DJI MAVIC units:

Four officers will be responsible for the deployment, when needed.

Each drone will be equipped with HD cameras and a spotlight.

A loudspeaker is also fitted to communicate with the public.

A support van will be fitted with monitors, recording equipment, chargers and other support gear.

Drones have a 30 minute flight expectancy before recharging.

The estimated flight radius is 10 km.

José Antonio Hernández, the officer responsible for the unit, explained the circumstances in which the drones would be used: “traffic control, crowd supervision, accident investigation, surveillance of waste dumping, missing persons, control of street parties and much more.”

Mayor Bascuñana highlighted that the Local Police, “is one of the most important services for Orihuela and for this reason we work to be able to provide it adequately.”

READ MORE: Sneaky pervert hides mobile phone to record bathroom videos of girlfriend’s daughter in Spain’s Costa Blanca