A MENORCA doctor has been convicted for filming dozens of patients as they undressed ahead of medical appointments at a hospital on the island.

The doctor was handed a five year jail sentence and a seven-year disqualification for recording video footage of 94 patients in toilets and changing rooms.

A judge also ordered him to pay compensation of between €1,700 and €7,000 to each of his victims.

His sick voyeurism came to light when a nurse found a hidden camera in one of the hospital toilets and alerted police

