2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 163,950

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 163,950

This project is in the hot spots on the coast AND ready to move in! The urbanisation is located in one of the Costa del Sol's most popular and sought-after areas, less than half an hour from iconic Marbella and also from Malaga International Airport. Its exceptional location allows it to be one of the highest rental potentials along the coast. In the quiet gated complex, there are apartments of 2 bedroom and 3 bedrooms facing south, south west and south east. In the urbanisation there are 2 outdoor pools, kids pool, pool bar, landscaped community areas for sunbathing, tennis, and paddle… See full property details