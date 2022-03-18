SPANISH heartthrob Antonio Banderas has been spotted looking cosy with co-star Lorena Calero on the Costa del Sol.

The 61-year-old actor from Malaga was pictured entering his apartment block in the city late at night with the leading lady from his musical Company.

The pair reportedly struck up a romance after falling for each other while playing on-stage lovers Robert and Cathy in the show.

Credit:Lorena Calero/ Instagram

Spanish TV show Viva la Vida said the actor and his co-star were seen walking together through the streets of Malaga before making their way into the building.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Antonio vehemently denied the pair were anything more than friends, adding that she is renting an apartment in the same building as him.

He said: “She’s a castmate of mine. Exactly. That’s it, nothing more.

“News would be that I got in through the window or entered by climbing the building, but that I entered through the door, with the key, is what most mortals do.”

Lorena added: “I have nothing to say to that. He is my coworker and I have nothing to say.”

Antonio has been linked to Dutch investment adviser Nicole Kimpel following his split from second wife Melanie Griffith and the pair even isolated together in Madrid amid the coronavirus crisis.

Nicole, 40, revealed Antonio’s ‘greatest’ 60th birthday gift was recovering from coronavirus and admitted she was fearful of the impact covid would have on his health.

She told Hola magazine: “We celebrated because every year of life is something to celebrate. The greatest gift was his quick recovery.”

