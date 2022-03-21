3 bedroom Villa for sale in Fortuna - € 147,950

Villa Fortuna, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 147,950

. We are proud to offer for sale this lovely home on the El Reloj urbanisation, close to Fortuna, and with easy access to Santomera and Abanilla. This lovely 2 storey home comes fully furnished and ready to live in. On the ground floor, you have a large living room filled with light from the bay windows, and this leads to the dining area. To the side is the fully fitted kitchen, with all white goods included. You access the bathroom and bedroom from this floor as well, perfect for guests who may have difficulties with the stairs. On the first floor, you are presented with a further 2 bedrooms… See full property details