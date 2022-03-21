AN estimated 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Spain since the start of Russia’s military invasion on February 24.

Speaking to broadcaster, RTVE, on Monday, Migration Minister, Jose Luis Ecriva said that 9,000 of the refugees have already been granted residency and work permits.

He added that he expected up to 10,000 more people to be full legalised this week.

LUIS ECRIVA(Moncloa image)

“There are displaced people who have not gone through official reception or processing procedures, so a good approximation of Ukrainian refugees in Spain would be around 25,000,” said Luis Ecriva.

He added that a substantial number of refugees are staying with relatives and friends who have not gone been registered.

The minister appealed for all refugees to get registered at special reception centres in Alicante, Barcelona, and the Pozuelo de Alarcon in the Madrid area.

A fourth facility is being set up in Malaga.

The other alternative is to register at a Policia Nacional station which will allow them to get residency and work permits within 24 hours.

