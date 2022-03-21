A TOTAL of 45 children and teenagers plus seven coaches from the Ukrainian Winter Sports Federation have arrived at the Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada.

After a taxing four-day journey by road from the border between Ukraine and Hungary, the expedition finally arrived on Saturday night at the Granada ski resort.

As of today, Monday March 21, the young Ukrainian athletes will be integrated into a training programme run by the Andalucian Winter Sports Federation (FADI).

The two buses that transported the expedition were financed by the parents of the Sierra Nevada ski clubs, and among the athletes, aged between 12 and 16, was a group of young footballers who will be hosted by the Huesca, Valencia and Levante football clubs.

The young athletes, with authorisation from the Ukrainian government to leave the country accompanied by their coaches as legal guardians, were shown around the facilities of the ski resort yesterday, Sunday, by the CEO of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, Jesus Ibañez.

On the slopes of Borreguiles, the young Ukrainian athletes took a family photo with the Ukrainian flag flying in the background next to the Control Tower.

This humanitarian action has been promoted by the Ministry of Finance and European Funding of the Junta, Cetursa Sierra Nevada and the Andalucian Winter Sports Federation (FADI).

