2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera with pool - € 123,000

Apartment Vera, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 123,000

This lovely first floor south facing apartment with elevator access is within a gated community and is only 400 m from the beach. Enter via an entrance hall, into a spacious living room which is very well decorated with direct access to the south facing terrace. The terrace overlooks one of the pools and the communal gardens. There are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom with bathtub. The kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances and has a practical laundry room. This apartment is sold fully furnished, with pre installation of air conditioning and ceiling fan in the…