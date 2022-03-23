RIVERS burst their banks across the Costa del Sol after the coastal region and hills above were hit with record rainfall.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET said rainfall amounting to 24 litres per square metre fell in Estepona alone overnight with residents waking on Wednesday morning to damage caused by the deluge.

?? [EL TIEMPO] MÁLAGA

[SEGUIMIENTO ESPECIAL]

Activado el Plan de Emergencia por Inundaciones en la zona occidental de la provincia de Málaga .



• Varios ríos y arroyos de la zona de Estepona y Casares, desbordados en varios puntos. pic.twitter.com/PR7a5gA01D — Correo dela Axarquía (@correoaxarquia) March 23, 2022

Access to some of the town’s rivers has been blocked as a precaution as rivers burst their banks.

?? ? #PRECAUCIÓN de manera preventiva se realizan cortes en los pasos de ríos y arroyos del municipio #Estepona.#Prevención @AytoEstepona pic.twitter.com/youK6dc0yO — Protección Civil Estepona (@PCivilEstepona) March 23, 2022

Weather warnings had been issued across Andalucia with citizens told to brace themselves for much needed rain after one of the driest winters on record.

Some readers sent in videos of the floods with the one below filmed between Estepona and the hilltop town of Casares.

This next video shows the swollen river sweeping away trees further up the hills in Gaucin.

Here are some other dramatic images from across the region.

Intensas lluvias en las provincias de Almería, Málaga y Cádiz



En Estepona se han recogido 167 litros por metro cuadrado#InfórmateEnCanalSur



? https://t.co/0DZrcN66IQ pic.twitter.com/Qcmu1wOFNo — CanalSurNoticias (@CSurNoticias) March 23, 2022

?? Y así baja el agua por la montaña en la carretera de el puerto de Peñas Blancas a #Estepona, en #SierraBermeja. 190,1 litros en las últimas 12 horas en la estación de los Reales, actualizado por #RedHidrosur a las 11:00. pic.twitter.com/WfX8sNhP2I — SierraBermejaPNac (@SierraBermejaPN) March 23, 2022

?? Información actualizada a las 9:00. Así bajan los ríos y arroyos en el piedemonte de #SierraBermeja. En este caso, el arroyo Vaquero en #Estepona. 167,3 litros acumulados en la estación pluviométrica de los Reales en las últimas 12 horas. pic.twitter.com/j9GqP0kpAy — SierraBermejaPNac (@SierraBermejaPN) March 23, 2022

Some roads were closed because of the storms including the MA-8302 which runs from Genalguacil-Estepona.

El río Almárchar desbordado por tercera vez en menos de una semana mantiene cortada la carretera MA-8302 (Genalguacil-Estepona). Mucha precaución, especialmente en las muy deficiencientes carreteras de la comarca de #Ronda pic.twitter.com/066A5I0zXS — Eski Macías (@Eski_Macias) March 23, 2022

READ MORE: