RIVERS burst their banks across the Costa del Sol after the coastal region and hills above were hit with record rainfall.
Spain’s weather agency AEMET said rainfall amounting to 24 litres per square metre fell in Estepona alone overnight with residents waking on Wednesday morning to damage caused by the deluge.
Access to some of the town’s rivers has been blocked as a precaution as rivers burst their banks.
Weather warnings had been issued across Andalucia with citizens told to brace themselves for much needed rain after one of the driest winters on record.
Some readers sent in videos of the floods with the one below filmed between Estepona and the hilltop town of Casares.
This next video shows the swollen river sweeping away trees further up the hills in Gaucin.
Here are some other dramatic images from across the region.
Some roads were closed because of the storms including the MA-8302 which runs from Genalguacil-Estepona.
