3 bedroom Villa for sale in Lloret de Mar - € 190,000

Villa Lloret de Mar, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 190,000

3 bedrooms house located on the outskirts of Loret de mar, on the countryside and next to the forest and to a park but at the same time less than 7 km from LLoret de Mar and the sea This is a single storey house, easily accesible therefore ideal for handicaped people , recently build and in perfect shape, that counts with a big plot of 640 m2 ,a corner plot , level, completely paved thus of easy maintenance and that offers you nice views and plenty of space for a pool, while the house have oil central heating and consist of; 3 bedroms, – the main bedroom a suite-, 2 bathrooms , nice kitchen…