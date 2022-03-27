JAVEA Bowling Club boasts the best bowls club facilities in the Costa Blanca, with plush greens welcoming all ages and abilities.

You will get a warm welcome from a community-based club which has over 100 members. The club caters for competitive bowlers, social bowlers and all levels in between and even has its own club coach who offers bespoke training to help you progress.

Their members range in age from 25 to 95, so whoever you are, you can be sure you will feel right at home.

There are nine rinks in total, seven club rinks and two practice rinks on the upper terrace, making it the largest club in the area.

If you are worried that you will struggle to pick up a new skill just look at club captain Keith Hamilton who only started playing in his mid 50s and is now competing in competitive tournaments.

The club is not just a sports venue, but also a social hub, many of the members have made friends for life just through a shared love of playing bowls.

Get in touch by email at info@javeagreenbowlsclub.com or visit www.javeagreenbowlsclub.com