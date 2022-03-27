DO you like nothing better than curling up with a good book? Whether catching up on the latest Jack Reacher adventure from Lee Child or looking for hints and tips on the best way to grow a garden on the Costa Blanca, Polly’s Bookshops in Javea have the perfect book for you.

Polly’s Bookshops was established in 1985 and has an ambience of olde world charm, being located in one of Javea’s oldest buildings.

The store has thousands of quality used books in many languages reflecting the local community, with more arriving daily. Most of the books in the 10,000-plus collection are priced at €3.

can also get a credit towards your next purchase if you bring in any books in good condition. It’s absolute heaven for any prolific readers and if you want a specific title, then Polly’s offers a book finding and ordering service.

Polly’s is also proud to support local writers and artists – of which there are a good number in the area. Not only do they back writers with special promotions, they can help even novices in their first steps to becoming an author.

They have a professional editing and proof-reading service by a copy editor with over 10 years’ experience.

It’s ideal for businesses building their website or posting on social media; for writers self-publishing; or for students completing their studies in English as an additional language. And if you are hunting out a rare gift, their second store in Moraira sells hard-to-get antique and collectable books.

Polly’s Bookshop in Javea is on Calle Santismo Cristo del Mar, 15. Call: 665 314 404

The Moraira store is at Ctra Moraira a Calpe, 237. Call: 711 010 439