1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto de la Cruz - € 150,000

Apartment Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 150,000

Tenerife Sun Properties have this lovely 1 bedroom in Parque Cardon. Parque Cardon is a sought-after residential complex located in Puerto de la Cruz. This spacious apartment located has 1 double bedroom with direct access to the terrace, 1 bathroom with bath, a spacious lounge with access to the terrace. The terrace has a built-in bbq and sink area ideal for outside dining. From the front terrace, you have views of the swimming pool and tennis court. An open-style fully fitted kitchen with the lounge and dining area has access to the front terrace. The apartment is sold with a garage parking… See full property details