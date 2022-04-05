1 bedroom Flat for sale in Los Cristianos with pool - € 179,000

Flat Los Cristianos, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 179,000

Sunset Home International Real Estate offers you for sale this fantastic investment opportunity with high profitability in Los Cristianos, less than 1 km from the beach. Beautiful apartment with a Vacation Home license located in Residencial Los Diamantes phase 1, completely renovated and finished with taste, it is sold ready for tourist exploitation. The property consists of 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom with a window and a modern equipped kitchen open to the living room from which you can access a charming balcony that receives the sun all day The living room boasts a high ceiling with… See full property details