A bumper €2.5 million contract to overhaul street lighting in the Levante Zone of Benidorm has been advertised by the city council.

LED technology will be used which Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, says will produce energy cost savings of ‘up to 79%’.

The Levante Zone is the second phase of the city’s Lighting Energy Efficiency programme.

The first phase saw work in the Old Town area at a cost of €2 million out of a total €6 million budget for the overall project.

A contract tender has been announced and the winning bidder will have six months to undertake the Levante changes.

Half the cost is being subsidised by European funds via the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving.

Totally new cabling will be used in the Levante Zone as 3,512 lights are replaced along with 55 junction points.

Phase two of the conversion programme will account for over 40% of Benidorm’s public lighting network.

Toni Perez said: “This ambitious project will make Benidorm a more sustainable city and destination.”

MORE BENIDORM NEWS: