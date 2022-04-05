A CONVOY of Marbella taxi drivers have returned from a trip to the Polish border to donate supplies to Ukraine and take refugees to safety.

They set off last week with each taxi filled with food and medical supplies donated by Estepona and Mijas residents.

The convoy picked up 34 refugees, with four to travel to France and the rest to settle in Madrid.

Among those picked up were a dog and a cat, pets of two of the Ukrainians.

The operation was organised by Aguja Solidaria, a charity set up to help people during the pandemic, Taxi Marbella, and the Rotary Club of San Pedro Alcantara.

Taxi drivers have been showing their support for Ukraine.

Photo: Creative commons licence.

The president of Aguja Solidaria, Maria Jose, says financial support has been offered to the convoy: “if the refugees need to stop and stay in hotels en route then we will pay for it. They have already been through a horrible time, they don’t need to be exhausted when they arrive at their destinations.”

The taxi drivers efforts were aided by the Taxistas Solidarios association which has become renowned for its charitable work.

During the pandemic, it distributed masks made by local seamstresses all over the Costa del Sol.

Jose, Javi, and Nico of the Taxistas Solidarios association spent days planning the long journey, undeterred by skyrocketing petrol prices.

“The price of diesel has gone through the roof and it is a very long way to go, but it is all worth it,” they said.

READ MORE: