TWO years after the pandemic began, airlines are beginning to relax measures and masks will no longer be compulsory on Norwegian flights.

Norwegian has decided to remove the mandatory use of face masks on board, regardless of the destination airport, including it’s 10 routes to Malaga–Costa del Sol Airport.

As the pandemic evolves, restrictions are being relaxed across Europe and airlines are beginning to follow suit and for the first time since June 17 2020, the mandatory requirement to wear a face mask on board all flights on Norwegian’s network has been lifted.

The airline itself says it has noticed an ‘optimism to travel again’ since restrictions were lifted in Scandinavia in February.

To clarify, the airline has said that ‘customers who want to continue using the mask will be able to do so.’

In the US, the federal mandate regulating the use of face masks on planes and in airports expires on April 18 and airlines such as Airlines for America, American Airlines, Delta and Southwest have already demanded that it not be extended again.

