EVERY single beach on the Malaga coastline has been damaged to some degree by storm Ciril—considered the worst storm in recent years.

In a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by strong waves which hit the province on Monday, the following beaches are the most affected:

Malaga city

Loss of sand on the beaches of Poniente, Guadalmar and Malagueta, with damage to beach bars in the area. Appearance of stony material dragged by the sea in the area of Las Acacias in El Palo.

Flooding of the promenades of Guadalmar, Poniente, Palo and Pedregalejo. In addition, a section of the wall of the Guadalmar promenade has collapsed.

Many twitter users, like Alejandro Diaz, have taken to social media to report the damage.

#Málaga #Huelin Así están los paseos marítimos de San Andrés y de Antonio Banderas tras el temporal y tras la decisión del Ayuntamiento de @malaga de esparcir toneladas de arena de obra para 'regenerar' las playas. Las fotos hablan por sí mismas; faltan explicaciones. Hilo. ? pic.twitter.com/WPwyw8LA26 — Alejandro Díaz ??? (@astronauttta) April 5, 2022





Nerja, Torrox and Algarrobo

Loss of sand on the beaches of El Chucho and Playazo. The coastal path of Playazo, Chucho and Torrecilla has also been damaged.

In Torrox there is erosion of the central area of Ferrara beach and on the steps on the beaches of Peñoncillo and Calaceite, with a loss of sand on the beaches of Los Llanos Morche and Peñoncillo.

Algarrobo beach has also suffered a loss of fine sand with the additional appearance of stony material dragged by the sea.

Velez-Malaga

In the municipality of Vélez-Málaga, the beaches of Torre del Mar, El Mortero and Chilches have also lost sand. The breakwaters of the Chilches station and the coastal path have been affected.

Breakage to the sewage infrastructures. Damage to the road in Chilches, Mezquitilla, and Lagos.

Severe flooding of the seafront promenade in Torre del Mar and the adjoining roads.

Rincon de la Victoria

Loss of sand on the beaches of Cala del Moral, Rincon and Los Rubios. The coastal path from Benagalbón to Vélez has also been damaged.

The waves have reached the promenade of La Cala and have partially flooded it, with most of the beach bars in the municipality affected.

Torremolinos

Occasional losses or shifting of sand on the beaches of Carihuela and Bajondillo. Particularly in the latter.

Benalmadena

Loss of sand on the beaches of Malapesquera, Santa Ana and Arroyo de la Miel, with part of the promenade at Las Gaviotas damaged.

Fuengirola

Occasional loss of sand at some points of its beaches with the appearance of longitudinal steps and the formation of berms on the beaches of Santa Amalia and San Francisco.

Mijas

Loss of sand in front of the first line of houses, reaching the exterior enclosures of their plots in the area of Los Cordobeses on the Bombo beach. The access walkways and some municipal seasonal facilities have been directly affected, there are also sections of the coastal path affected. Erosion in Calahonda with almost total loss of the beach. Damage to the sewage infrastructure.

Marbella

Erosion of the dunes between the port of Cabo Pino and the fishing port of La Bajadilla, with the collapse of several access walkways in the area of Real de Zaragoza and Dunas de Artola.

Several beach bars and beach facilities have been affected. Loss of sand along the entire front with retreat of the coastal dune.

Estepona

In Estepona, the only beach that has been saved is that of La Rada, the rest have been affected to a greater or lesser extent.

Casares and Manilva

Casares beach has suffered a loss of sand. Appearance of longitudinal steps on Ancha and La Paloma beaches. Floods in urbanisations and land adjoining the Ancha beach.

Manilva has seen a loss of sand and the appearance of longitudinal steps on the beaches of Sabinillas and next to the Manilva river.

