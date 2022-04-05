A NEW high-speed rail route has opened between Malaga and Granada taking under one hour and 10 minutes.

There are currently two trains a day in both directions, each stopping at Loja.

More departures are planned as well as an extra stop at Antequera-Centro.

The trains have top speeds of 250kph and cost €37 return.

The early morning departure and early evening return will make a day trip to Granada’s famous Alhambra palace more than possible from Malaga.

The new jounreys are welcome news for thousands of commuters.

Photo: Wikipedia.

Renfe said 150 passengers got on the first train on Monday, with some 1,500 tickets sold since the new service was announced on March 18.

Among the first passengers was Spain’s government delegate to Andalucia Pedro Fernandez who described it as an ‘historic day’ for the cities of Granada and Malaga.

He shared footage from the train window showing a landscape of olive groves whizzing past.

Día histórico para Granada y Málaga y buena muestra del avance que este Gobierno ?? ha dado a las infraestructuras ferroviarias desde 2018:



Alta velocidad Granada- Málaga.



Reanudación de obra en todos los tramos del AVE Almería.



3.318 M€ licitados del Corredor Mediterráneo. pic.twitter.com/VVoDqIZLEL — Pedro Fernández (@PedroFdezGob) April 4, 2022

Until now there were no direct trains running between Granada and Malaga.

The new route is expected to be popular for tourists making a day trip from resorts on the Costa del Sol to visit the Alhambra.

The Alhambra palace in Granada remains the most visited tourist site in Granada but until now was not easily accessible to those on the Costa del Sol except by car.

