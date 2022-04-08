AN estimated 110,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Spain since February’s Russian invasion, according to Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Visiting a specially set-up reception centre in Barcelona on Friday, Sanchez said: “We are going to give them all possible protection and opportunities, so that they feel like at home.”

CHILD REFUGEE(LA MONCLOA image)

The Prime Minister added that 47,000 refugees have now been officially registered in Spain with full EU protective rights.

The Barcelona facility has documented 5,000 people since its opening.

Other reception centres are operating in Alicante, Madrid, and Malaga.

Spain has budgeted €1.2 billion this year to help refugees, with money coming from EU funds.

UNITED NATIONS WORKERS(La Moncloa image)

Pedro Sanchez defended peace and said that he is convinced that Ukraine will successfully resist Russian aggression.

“What is happening in Ukraine challenges all European citizens,” he said, “because Putin is attacking Europe, trying to weaken the European project, based on Human Rights, democracy, freedom and peace.”

READ MORE: