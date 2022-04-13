2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva - € 149,000

Apartment Manilva, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 149,000

JUST REDUCED BY 10K FOR A QUICK SALE LOVELY GROUND FLOOR 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom SPACIOUS APARTMENT with a LARGE 28M2 COVERED TERRACE & a SMALL GARDEN. Direct Views to the SWIMMING POOL from when you enter the property right through the Living / Dining Room & Especially from the HUGE Terrace. This property is in Very Good Condition & can be bought FULLY FURNISHED. It is less than 2km from DUQUESA MARINA with it´s abundance of CAFES/RESTAURANTS/TAPAS BARS & less than 1km to the WONDERFUL BEACHES & the CHIRINGUITO MANILVA BEACH where you will find EXCELLENT FOOD &… See full property details