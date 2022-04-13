POLICE in Almeria are investigating the death of a British man whose body was found on a waste tip more than two weeks after he went missing.

Denis Walker, 82, was last seen on March 24 when he disappeared from Parilla Hotel in Albox.

In an appeal launched by his family a week after he meant missing, his daughter said he suffered from dementia.

“He never wanders off and is usually quite happy to sit in the bar or outside watching the day go by,” his daughter Joanne wrote in a facebook post on April 1.

On Tuesday she shared the sad news that he had been found.

“Thank you so much for your love and help trying to find my father,” Joanne wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “Unfortunately Denis was found today. RIP Dad.”

Spain’s Guardia Civil confirmed that his body had been discovered on Monday at a rubbish tip in Arboleas about 10km away from where he was last seen.

Investigators told Spanish news agency EFE that it appeared he had been dead for ‘several days’ and although it appeared his death ‘had not been natural’ it is understood there is nothing at this stage to indicate Mr Walker was the victim of a crime. A post mortem will be performed.

SOS Desaparecidos an organisation that puts out alerts for missing persons tweeted that he had been found dead.

READ MORE: