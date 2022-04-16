HAVE you been searching in vain for THE perfect property to call your own on the Costa del Sol? Look no further and call into MarBanus Estates, for a professional, knowledgeable, real-estate service.

Located in the glamorous, coastal resort of Puerto Banus, it is a well-established, reputable property agency. Established in 2005, it offers a premier, personalized service to vendors and buyers alike.

Owner, Francisco, and his team’s aim is to guide you with ease and with minimal stress in acquiring the home of your dreams, or in facilitating the sale of your property for the best possible price.

Photo: MarBanus Estates.

The team’s extensive local knowledge of the property industry in Marbella, Puerto Banus, Benahavis, Estepona and the surrounding area, is a distinct advantage when considering investing in a property in the area.

Their personalized service, coupled with their far-reaching network of partner agents, make MarBanus Estates, the ideal option for those looking to buy or sell property in the area.

With an emphasis on looking after their clients every step of the way during their selling or purchasing journey, this independent real-estate agency stands out from the crowd.

They provide clients with access to the best legal professionals in the industry, professional photography, and cutting-edge 3D virtual tours, ensuring your home is marketed to its true potential, as well as other services such as currency exchange, property security and a home improvements service.

Call in to Francisco and his friendly team in Plaza Antonio Banderas in Puerto Banus for a FREE property valuation or to avail of their FREE property listing service.

Call the team on +34 952811064 or +34 637433770 to discuss all your property requirements or email them at: info@marbanus.com. Go to www.marbanus.com for more information.