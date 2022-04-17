PEOPLE in the Vega Baja towns of Costa Blanca South are being offered an unusual incentive to encourage collection and composting of rural waste.

All 27 municipalities in the area are being invited to join in with the biggest clean-up of natural waste in the region’s history.

The Vega Baja Consortium devised the project, offering each participant their own guide and cleaning kit.

The town that collects the most rural waste per inhabitant will receive a PRUNING SHREDDER as a prize, designed to reduce the volume of organic waste (making it easier to compact and compost).

Teresa Belmonte, President of the Vega Baja Sustainable Consortium, maintained: “it is fundamental to highlight the need for proper waste management, it is so important for our present and our future.”

Many types of poison and harmful bacteria can seep into the ecosystem from garden and rural waste, so proper removal of all rubbish is seen as paramount in protecting the environment.

She called on those towns that have not registered for the scheme to do so as soon as possible to make it “the largest voluntary joint collection in the Vega Baja territory.”

Only 11 town councils have signed up so far, but over 1,000 volunteers have come forward to help – clearly showing that the public’s desire to join in is there.

Others interested in volunteering should contact their local councils for information.

This initiative is part of the ‘Let ‘s Clean Up Europe’ campaign, made up of similar collective actions throughout the continent.

With this citizen participation action, the Vega Baja Consortium underlines its commitment to proper waste management to protect the environment and natural spaces.

A new mobile app to help and inform is available via vegabajasostenible.com.

In time, the app will offer discounts or prizes for recycling in the area.

Belmonte stressed the importance of help from ordinary people, insisting: “Citizen participation is going to be fundamental in helping us achieve progress in the objectives of waste reduction, recovery and recycling.”

