ONE of the world’s most luxurious cruise ships the ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ has completed its first port call in Malaga.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, April 16, the ultra-luxury cruise ship was berthed at the north quay of the Levante maritime station.

This ship, that defines luxury perfected, is the newest of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises company, the premier all-inclusive luxury cruise line.

The gross tonnage of the ship is 55,000 tons and is 223 meters long and can accommodate 829 passengers on board in 375 spacious cabins all including private balconies.

The construction process implemented the latest environmental-friendly technologies and includes three restaurants, ten bars and two swimming pools.

The Seven Seas Splendor offers an extensive programme of cruises; trips which, depending on their duration and geographical area of navigation, range between €8,000 and €15,000 per person.

The Seven Seas Splendor, which left the French Fincantieri shipyards in 2021 at a construction cost of €430 million, is currently on a transatlantic route which started on April 5 from Miami and will end tomorrow, Tuesday April19, in Barcelona.

