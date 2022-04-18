THE forecasts that predicted a sunny and hot Easter Sunday have not failed with Malaga setting the highest temperature on the Peninsula.

According to data collected by Spain’s state weather agency (AEMET), the 32.9ºC reached in Coín at 5.50 pm was the highest temperatures in all the peninsula, followed by the 32.8 degrees recorded at four o’clock in the afternoon by the official AEMET station at Malaga Airport.

Although the highest temperatures in all of Spain were recorded in the Canary Islands, with 35ºC in Las Palmas and 34.6ºC in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Despite this foretaste of summer with temperatures above 30ºC registered in different parts of the province, this week will start with a drop of 10ºC as a new front moves across the northwest of the peninsula, which will cause a sharp drop in the thermometer from today, Monday April 18, onwards and could even leave some rainfall in the middle of the week.

According to the AEMET forecast maximum temperatures will struggle to reach 25ºC today Monday, with 24ºC forecast in Velez, 23ºC in Marbella and 22ºC in Malaga City, with minimums sitting around 15ºC.

Temperatures which may drop even more as the week progresses, with highs of only 18ºC forecast for this Wednesday in the capital.

READ MORE: