MARBELLA is to host the most important event in the calendar year for travel bloggers – Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX).

The networking event takes place in June and is the place to be for travel bloggers and content creators alike.

The first Exchange took place in 2009 in Chicago and these days attracts up to 1,000 of the world’s most influential travel bloggers and content creators.

Bloggers are to descend on Marbella in summer TBEX.

Photo: Flickr.

Andalucia’s Ministry for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration announced that Marbella had been chosen as the destination just as influencers arrived at the TBEX event in Washington.

The ministry said the US event will act as a warm-up for the Marbella taking place between June 6 to 9 with the slogan ‘Home of travel creatives’.

The ministry said: “The convention includes talks, experience-sharing events and workshops. The TBEX community provides information for nearly 300 million travellers, so participation in this event is an opportunity to promote ours as a desirable destination,”

The event is a chance to promote the region among American tourists, who normally have a high purchasing power.

“Andalucía is the third most popular destination in Spain for North American tourists. In 2021, 148,368 travellers from the United States stayed in Andalucian hotels for a total of 379,024 overnight stays, with an average stay of 2.6 days,” they said.

READ MORE: