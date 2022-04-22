2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona - € 216,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 216,000

Ready to move in apartments and penthouses with sea and golf views on the New Golden Mile! Located in the sought after area of Estepona, this is a desirable location of luxury complexes at only 1.3 km to the beach. The vibrant city of Estepona is located at a mere 5 minutes away, as well as the cosmopolitan Marbella and Puerto Banus. An array of prime Golf Courses , and local amenities are located at a 4 minutes quick drive, as well as shopping areas and fine dining restaurants. This quality complex benefits from a privileged top-of-the-hill location, with a convenient south to south-west… See full property details