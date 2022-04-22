TWO home renovators have been arrested in Elche for pocketing over €52,000 and hardly doing any work.

The Policia Nacional believe there may be other people that could have been hood-winked by the two Spaniards, aged 29 and 36.

The fraudsters struck a deal to do a complete revamp of a property for €58,000.

The home owner made 13 bank transfers to the duo but they started work three months late.

Their only effort was to demolish some walls and leave debris scattered around the property.

The victim went to the police and told them that the workers never answered his phone calls and had abandoned the site.

The men were bailed after giving statements at the Policia Nacional station in Elche.

OTHER COSTA BLANCA NEWS: