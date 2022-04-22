SPAIN’S train company Renfe launched a flash sale on Friday offering trips across Spain for the bargain price of just €15.

The sale to mark the 30 anniversary of the first high speed train which opened between Madrid and Sevilla in 1992 ends on Sunday.

? ? ? ¡Celebra con nosotros el aniversario del AVE ? y viaja por solo 1?? 5?? euros por trayecto! Compra desde este viernes por la mañana hasta este domingo tus billetes para los meses de julio, agosto y septiembre.



Toda la información aquí ? https://t.co/fYwdb7gpXK pic.twitter.com/0hLYEXFZYq — Renfe (@Renfe) April 21, 2022

However, people across Spain have been complaining about the difficulty in buying tickets after the Renfe website was overwhelmed with people attempting to buy tickets.

Francisca Mena complained: “I have been on the website for more than an hour and I can’t get my ticket,” she said on Friday morning.

“It says on my screen that I am in a queue of 47,918 people,” she added.

In the thirty years since starting it’s high speed service known as the AVE, the state rail operator has transported more than 464 million passengers.

Currently, the Spanish train operator has 229 trains that travel to 57 different destinations across Spain.

In December, the long awaited high speed rail link to Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia was inaugurated, reducing the journey between Madrid and Ourense to just two hours and ten minutes.

A new high speed route between Malaga and Granada has just opened making it now possible to visit the Alhambra on an easy day trip from the Costa del Sol.

READ MORE: