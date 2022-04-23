FERRY crossings between Spain and Morocco were resumed this week after stopping more than two years ago as the pandemic hit.

The first ferries crossed between the ports of Algeciras and Tangier on Monday April 18 after a deal to reopen the route across the Straits of Gibraltar was struck on a visit by the Spanish Prime Minister to Morocco earlier this month.

The reopening of routes to Morocco from Spain was a key goal of Pedro Sanchez during talks held with Morocco’s King Mohammad VI in Rabat on April 7.

The talks heralded a ‘new phase of relations with Morocco’ according to Sanchez and ended a period of heightened tensions.

Crossings from Algeciras,Tarifa and Almería have all resumed with the route to Motril on the Costa Tropical expected to begin operating shortly.

The ferries will be open to private vehicles and foot passengers as well as freight, although proof of vaccination or a negative test PCR are currently required before boarding.

