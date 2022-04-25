FOOTBALL League One team Wycombe Wanderers have won an unlikely Spanish fanbase, with 100 fans flying over from Spain to watch the League One club beat Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

After a popular Spanish YouTube channel – La Media Inglesa – sent a questionnaire to various English clubs asking why they should support their team, only one responded in Spanish – Wycombe Wanderers.

From then on, the channel contributors have become dedicated Wycombe Wanderers fans, regularly flying in for games with some of their subscribers.

The channel, which has 330,000 subscribers, said: “Wycombe Wanderers was the only one who answered our questionnaire in Spanish. And then they invited us to their stadium, and then we went there two and a half years ago and from there we started to collaborate.”

“Wycombe is a club that mirrors our values. It was love at first sight,” said Ilie Oleart, who runs the channel.

Wycombe described itself to the youtubers as a family-orientated club based near London, who ‘would love to receive many people from Spain in our stadium.’

La Media Inglesa said they had been very warmly welcomed by the Wycombe locals and said they are now in a ‘constant, permanent relationship with the Chairboys’.

