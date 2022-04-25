DARKNESS INTO LIGHT is a worldwide fundraising day with organised walks in 24 time zones all around the globe.

Symbolically timed for sunrise on Saturday May 7th, it already involves tens of thousands of supporters.

Organised by Ireland-based charity PIETA, it is their flagship fundraising event for the year, supporting suicide prevention help groups and other charities involved in mental health.

HUGE TURNOUT: One event in 2018

IMAGE: Darkness Into Light.ie

Each 5km walk begins in darkness at sunrise, continuing through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Speaking on the importance of the event, PIETA’s Sinead Price, said, “Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together across the globe in the spirit of solidarity, comfort, and compassion.

Pieta Interim CEO, Denise Cronin is urging people to join in wherever they are, “The need for public support is greater than ever especially now when so many people are feeling anxious after prolonged periods of isolation.”

Costa Blanca’s own Darkness Into Light team continues to Partner with the charity ADIEM, based in Orihuela, Torrevieja and Alicante.

They have been working closely together over the past four years on local Mental Health Awareness Campaigns.

Funds raised will help to ensure that vital services will continue to be supported in the aftermath of the pandemic.

For more information on this year’s walk in Costa Blanca, visit Costa Blanca Facebook page at:

ABOUT PIETA

Pieta was established in Lucan, Co. Dublin, in 2006 and now has 20 centres across Ireland. Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation and to people who are engaging in self-harm.

ABOUT DARKNESS INTO LIGHT

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009 and has grown to become an international event with 200,000 people participating in 2019.

Last year, Darkness Into Light raised over €8 million from the event, of which over €470,000 went to the partner charities of international venues.

