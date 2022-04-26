A 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening after falling through the roof of a derelict Ontinyent textile factory in Valencia Province.

His body was discovered by emergency services at around midnight.

His parents, Bulgarian nationals, reported his disappearance 90 minutes earlier.

A friend of the teenager told them they had been playing in the factory at around 8.00 pm.

The Policia Nacional were informed and broke into the premises with the help of firefighters.

They found the boy lying on the ground unconscious, having fallen some eight metres from the roof.

Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Though the initial indications show that it was an accident, the police are trying to find out why the dead boy’s friend said nothing for two hours as to where he was or what had happened.

