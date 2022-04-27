BENIDORM’S Plaza de la Hispanidad will host a pre-Eurovision Song Contest party on May 14.

The 4,000 capacity venue will host live acts ahead of three giant screens relaying the Contest final from Turin at 9.00 pm.

As announced previously, broadcaster and model, Nieves Alvarez, will take to the stage and announce the results of the Spanish jury to the international viewing audience.

NIEVES ALVAREZ(Cordon Press image)

The party follows up the first Benidorm Fest in January that saw Chanel chosen as Spain’s Eurovision representative with ‘SloMo’.

May’s event is co-organised with state broadcaster RTVE.

The entertainment will start at 7.00 pm with a DJ session featuring Eurovision and Benidorm Fest themes, along with live performances from Benidorm Fest semi-finalists, Marta Sango, Javiera Mena, and Unique.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “Having the invaluable collaboration with RTVE and the presence of Nieves Alvarez passing on the verdict of the Spanish jury will make Benidorm have a special role that evening in what will be an important tourist promotion for the city.”

Perez added that stage construction work will take place the day before and all efforts will be made to minimise disruption.

The Plaza de la Hispanidad will be closed off from 5.00 pm on May 14.

