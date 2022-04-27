DOG owners in Mijas are now obliged to dilute their pets’ urine in the streets, or face fines of between €50 and €750.

Mijas becomes the fourth major town in the province to force dog owners to clean up after their pooches.

Following in the footsteps of Ronda, Torremolinos and Benalmadena, with the aim of keeping the streets cleaner, it is now obligatory to dilute the urine of dogs in the streets or face a hefty fine.

The new regulation, which sees modifications to the Mijas Public Roads Ordinance, was approved in Plenary last December and has now come into force.

“With this change we have responded to a demand from a majority of citizens who complained about dog urine on lampposts and outside their homes,” said mayor Josele Gonzalez.

“In our town there are almost 27,000 dogs registered and we receive numerous complaints daily about the strong odor, which in addition to dirtying our streets and causes irreparable damage to street furniture.” Gonzalez said.

“With this measure we want to raise awareness among citizens that the cleanliness and care of our city is a matter for everyone,” he added.

Owners must now be armed with a bottle of water and soap or vinegar to wash the wee off public roads, if not, and depending on the severity of the offence, fines of between €50 and €750 will be handed out by the Policia Local.

The council recommends dog owners dilute the urine using a solution consisting of water (750ml), white vinegar (240ml) and soap (10ml).

