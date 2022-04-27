TORREVIEJA is planning to build three new transport interchanges to replace the existing site by the old salt museum.

The main hub is planned further along the port-side, close to the market at Plaza Capdepont.

The second is to be located by Habaneras Shopping Centre, and the third will be at the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

NEW INTERCHANGE SITE: Plaza Capdepont.

IMAGE: Wikipedia

Councillor for Transport, Antonio Vidal admitted the city centre relocation was to allow for improvement work at the Eras de la Sal.

It is reported that bus services will be more frequent around the city, with more routes and better information for passengers via apps and interactive bus stops.

Another 16 new buses will double the size of the current fleet, many using hybrid and electric power.

Extended operating hours will increase further during the summer season, with some routes operating until midnight.

Three late-night “owl-lines” will also operate during summer between midnight and 4am, connecting outermost parts of the city.

Controversially, the extra cost of the improvements, believed to be some 4 million euros, probably means the scrapping of the free bus service allowed to so many local residents.

