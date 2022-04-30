THE dog belonging to a Marbella-based influencer who had offered €10,000 for his safe return has been found dead on the side of a road.

Linn Lowes, who has a three-million strong Instagram following on her personal fitness account, had offered to pay the hefty sum to anyone who found her dog, Himla, a mini greyhound.

The dog was last seen on April 25 in Marbella at around 7pm when it ran off after being attacked by another dog during a walk near La Cañada.

Lowes had tried everything to find her beloved pet.

Police gave her access to CCTV footage from across La Cañada and a drone was sent up to scan the area but no trace of the dog was found.

Tragically, Himla was found dead late on Wednesday afternoon by Lowes’ gardener in a ditch on the side of the motorway next to La Cañada, after being hit by a car.

Lowes posted this touching image of her with Himla.

Photo: Linn Lowes’ Instagram

Lowes posted the sad news on Instagram. “Himla, my sweet angel was found yesterday on the freeway. Someone hit her and left her there. She passed away immediately. Words can not describe how devastating this is to me and my family. We’re in so much pain and sorrow and it feels like I’m at the breaking point. I don’t know how to survive this. Himla was our first puppy. We have been together almost every day for 9+ years. We’re taking Himla with us home to Sweden to where she belongs.”

