4 bedroom Flat for sale in Cullera - € 160,000

Flat Cullera, Valencia 4 beds 2 baths € 160,000

This wonderful flat is located just 400 metres from the beach of San Antonio de Cullera, in one of the main streets of the municipality with a multitude of services around it. Located on the first floor of a building with lift, the property has been completely refurbished just a year ago. It has 98 m² of living space and two interior patios of 4 m² each, providing the property with a lot of light. After crossing the main door, there is a spacious room with a large dining room and a fully equipped modern kitchen. Natural light enters through a large east-facing window offering a pleasant… See full property details