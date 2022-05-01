MALAGA province is full of traditions and curiosities, rich in natural and cultural heritage and a few fun facts that may not only surprise you, but will also get you hooked and wanting to learn more about this charming place in southern Spain.

Did you know that Malaga is the smallest province in Andalucia?

With only 7308 square kilometres between its 103 municipalities, it is by far the province with the smallest surface area in the region.

In fact, in terms of surface area, it is almost half the size of the two provinces that lead the regional ranking: Seville (14,036 square kilometres) and Cordoba (14,036 square kilometres).

However, thanks to its population, estimated in 2022 at 1,716,303 inhabitants, it is the most densely populated province in Andalucia with 234.85 inhabitants per square kilometre.

Home to six protected designations of origin

Together with Cordoba, Malaga is the Andalucian province with the most protected designations of origin. A province which boasts a high quality and varied cuisine, with excellent local products.

Additionally, it is also the province with the greatest variety in these designations, as it has protected extra virgin olive oil, wine, sultanas, table olives and of cherimoya custard apple fruits (shared with Granada).

Furthermore, Malaga is one of the few provinces in the country to have an Important Agricultural World Heritage System, specifically for the Muscatel sultana, which was declared a World Heritage Site five years ago.

Malaga is home to the most Protected Natural Spaces in Andalucia.

Malaga is the Andalucian province with the most Protected Natural Spaces in Andalucia (RENPA)

Despite being the province with the smallest surface area, it has five natural parks in its territory: Sierra de las Nieves (also a National Park), Montes de Malaga, Grazalema, Los Alcornocales and Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama. Of these, the penultimate and penultimate are shared with Cadiz and the last with Granada.

It also has six natural sites, four reserves and thirteen natural monuments, among other enclaves in the Network of Protected Natural Spaces of Andalucia.

Michelin-starred restaurants

Between Marbella, Fuengirola, Ronda and the capital itself, Malaga has a total of seven Michelin-starred restaurants, consolidating its position as the Andalucian province with the most outstanding haute cuisine.

