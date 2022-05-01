FORMER England star Steven McManaman and his wife Victoria Edwards have moved out of their Mallorca home after 22 years on the island.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool star and his family fell in love with the island over two decades ago when they bought their property in Son Vida, an exclusive area on the outskirts of Palma dubbed the ‘Beverly Hills of Mallorca’.

Victoria, a lawyer, has put the couple’s relocation down to the spoiling of the area’s once peace and tranquility by increased construction works.

Son Vida is an area home to many stars and exclusive golf courses.

Photo: Frases de Famosos

On the difficult decision to sell the home, Victoria said: “It makes me emotional to talk about this because the memories are extremely happy but life here has become unbearable.

Every time that we come here during the short periods of time that Steven has free, we have absolutely no quality of life nor peace.”

Victoria also commented that in the past, rules on noise levels at construction levels were strictly adhered to, but that this is no longer the case.

