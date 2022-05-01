HOMES to rent in Spain are in increasingly short supply, according to property giant Idealista.

The property listing portal found the supply of rental housing had fallen by 37% during the first quarter of 2022 compared with last year.

Spain’s rental market can at times seem like a bit of a free-for-all.

Photo: Grupo Terrasun.

In Granada, the number of lettings available has plummeted a whopping 64% from a year earlier while Girona has seen a similar drop (62%).

Both Sevilla and Malaga have have seen a drop of 50% in the number of houses available to rent

The only places to buck this trend were the provinces of Palencia, which saw rental housing availability increase by a quarter, followed by Huesca (14%) and Soria (7%).

Idealista said: “Most Spanish capitals now have far fewer rental homes than there were a year ago. At the provincial level, the situation has been similar in the last year. Granada registers the greatest drop in supply, followed by Barcelona and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.”

