VISIT the cities most trusted jeweller for a bespoke service you can count on.

Esquively & Moreno is Estepona’s go-to jewellery shop.

After refining their craft in Paris, the shop moved to Estepona where it now runs its dream jewellery store, complete with its own workshop.

Having worked for a host of luxury brands including Cartier, Chanel, Dior and many others, Esquively y Moreno is the only place to go if you want a pristine quality service that understands your needs.

Photo: Esquivel & Moreno.

Whether you need repairs, modifications, cleaning or even a new piece designed and made from scratch, Esquively y Moreno is the place for you.

They create beautifully-crafted bespoke jewellery and can restore your most cherished items as good as new.

Among the multitude of things specialise in are wedding bands where Esquively y Moreno add detailed personalisation to rings and can even add your own fingerprint or signature to the piece.

The only limit on the jewellery they can make is your imagination.

You can even bring a sketch of an idea and they will create a unique and exclusive piece just for you.

Other services available include shining and polishing, all kinds of coating including Rhodium, gold-plated, silver-plated, engraving on any type of material and even replacing the battery of your favourite watch.

Fine them calle Castillo 9 C. Sta. Ana, 29680 Estepona, Málaga or call 952 92 82 06.