HOT African air will sweep through Malaga this weekend—with temperatures above 32ºC expected.

The return of the ‘calima’ will be accompanied by another phenomenon known as the ‘horno ibérico’ (Iberian oven) which will literally bake the province with summer highs above 30ºC forecast over the next few days.

On Friday and Saturday the thermometers will reach highs of 26ºC and lows of 18ºC.

On Sunday, temperatures will tip 28ºC degrees and on Monday, the week will start with temperatures in the 30s.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 12-05-2022 hasta 18-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/iV811Kne1o — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 12, 2022

The heat in inland areas are expected to be even more overn-like, specifically in the Guadalhorce Valley, with highs of 32ºC expected in Cartama, Coin and Pizarra.

The ‘horno ibérico’ will also scorch other areas in Andalucia, where highs of 36ºC are expected in some inland areas, specifically Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen.

