A MAN is wanted in connection to an alleged intentional hit-and-run which has killed one man and seriously injured three others.

A 23-year-old man has died and three others have been injured in a hit and run early yesterday morning, Sunday May 15, outside a nightclub in Malaga city.

The events occurred around 6:30 am yesterday morning when several people called the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service to report that there had been a hit-and-run incident outside the popular Akari nightclub located on Isaac Peral Avenue in Malaga.

Although the incident is being investigated, everything seems to point to a criminal (intentional) act and the driver fled the scene.

According to several witnesses, there had been a previous heated argument between the alleged aggressors and the victims outside the nightclub.

The brawl in the street intensified as one of the aggressors picked up a glass bottle and smashed one of the victims over the head, leaving him unconscious and covered in blood.

When his friends went to try to help him, the aggressors returned, this time in a white vehicle at high speed.

Witnesses claimed that the car ran over several people, seriously injuring three people, two young men and one woman between 20 and 25 years old. The young man who had been hit and severely wounded with the glass bottle was killed in the incident.

The scene was attended by the local police, Guardia Civil, Police Nacional and the 061 Health Emergency Centre.

Despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene from injuries sustained in the hit-and-run.

The three injured were taken to the General Hospital, two have been discharged after observation, with one of the boys still under observation, reportedly with a broken leg and is awaiting surgery.

A probe has been launched and police are looking for a white Volkswagen Golf with a sunroof. It is believed that the car has damage to the front of the vehicle and is missing the wing mirror on the driver’s side.

