A YACHT once owned by legendary music icon David Bowie has been put up for sale on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Named El Caran, the 39metre motor yacht which sleeps up to 12 guests in six cabins comes with an eye-watering price €4.85 million.

Built in 1977, the classic Benetti was completely refurbished in 2020 but maintains original features including artwork chosen by Bowie, who died in January 2016.

The decks where the music star once lounged. Credit: Fraser Yachts

The classic interior is finished in mahogany and the master suite stretches full-beam on the main deck.

Below, there is a full-beam VIP stateroom and three sumptuous twin cabins.

All cabins have television screens, DVD players and en suite bathrooms with bathtubs. There are also five cabins to accommodate seven crew members.

The sale is being handled by Fraser Yachts Palma.

