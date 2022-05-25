A girl, 9, died on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by inhaling smoke during a Valencia City fire.

The youngster passed away in the ICU of the city’s La Fe Hospital.

The blaze started on Tuesday at around 7.00 pm in the kitchen of a seventh floor property in the Ciudad Fallera area of Valencia.

The fire spread quickly through the flat and was brought under control within an hour.

Six fire crews attended the scene and discovered three people trapped inside.

Besides the child, officers rescued her 65-year-old grandfather and a 61-year-old woman.

The man was taken to La Fe Hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation and is said to be in a serious condition.

The woman was treated for an anxiety attack.