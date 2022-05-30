2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Margarida - € 160,000

Apartment Santa Margarida, Girona 2 beds 1 baths € 160,000

Apartment with 67 m² built, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Semi new, Outward, Apartament amp d a dormitori amb a bany amb plat of dutxa i a room d be amb terrassa of 6 metres quadrats.It is troba in a second floor amb accès per lift or staircase.The residència està molt ben cared gràcies to the conserge i jardiner that seek to sempre perquè els propietaris is trobin to gust.It is ideal if the vol buy per to invest. Aquest apartament sempre has estat recipients als lloguers turístics