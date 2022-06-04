ONE of Spain’s most glamorous celebrity couples has announced they are splitting up.

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique confirmed their split in a public statement released on Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement said.

Shakira and Pique and their two children in happier times. Photo: Cordon Press

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two sons, Milan and Sasha aged 9 and 7 and made their home in Barcelona.

They met after collaborating on the music video for Shakira’s Waka Waka which was chosen as the official song for the 2010 World Cup.

Spain won the tournament that year with Shakira performing live at the final and within months the pair were confirmed to be dating.

The pair announced the split following weeks of speculation that the relationship was in trouble with Shakira recently photographed having an emotional outburst in her car.

News of the split comes just days after Shakira lost an appeal to dismiss charges over alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to €14.5 million in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014 when she was already living in Spain but filed her taxes elsewhere.

